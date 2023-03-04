March 30, 1933—March 1, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Anna M. Hafenstein, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Anna was born on March 30, 1933, in North Dakota to Louis and Emma (Haupt) Groehler. She resided in Mayville, Hustisford, and later Beaver Dam. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Mayville. As a teenager, Ann waitressed at the Fox & Hounds Restaurant & Tavern in Hubertus. After moving to Beaver Dam, she worked at Big John’s City Lunch on Front St. Afterwards, she began her long career in the bakery at Orv & Wally’s, later Orv’s, and then Reckek’s until finally deciding to retire at the young age of 83. Ann met Gordon Hafenstein at a dance and after three proposals she finally said “Yes.” They were married on August 18, 1951.

Ann was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was active with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, the Ladies Aid, and when her children were young she helped serve school lunches. As a young wife and mother, Ann was active with the Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Leader, and a leader in the Jefferson School PTA.

Age was not going to slow her down. Ann enjoyed taking trips both local and abroad through the Senior Citizen Center. She toured Ireland, Switzerland, and Hawaii, took an Alaskan cruise, and visited many places throughout the U.S. Whether it was going on vacation, sitting around a campfire, dinner and a movie, or just talking about days gone by, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Ann is survived by her five children: Dennis (Donna) Hafenstein of Beaver Dam, Sandi (Dana) Dixon of Orlando, FL, Sue (Ken) Baker of Waupun, Deb (Randy) Voigt of Beaver Dam, and Dave Hafenstein of Waupun; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Magamoll; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon in 1981; grandson, Matt Voigt; granddaughter, Alicia Dixon; brother, Reinhold Groehler; sisters: Bernadine Groehler and Gloria Irwin; brother-in-law, Robert Magamoll; and special friend, Ollie Voigt.

A visitation will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Stratman will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.