WISCONSIN DELLS—Anna Mae Dickman, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on March 1, 2023.

Upon Anna’s request, a graveside service will be held at a later date.

Anna was born on November 28, 1935, in Dellona, WI, the daughter of George and Marjorie (Sigafus) Waltman. In March of 1954, she married Laurence Dickman.

Anna had a passion for sewing especially quilting blankets. She was also an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and working in her immense garden with her late husband. Most of the produce (along with some of her home cooking) was given to their many friends around the area, which in itself, was rewarding to them.

Anna was employed by Thompson’s Flowers for many years, as well as Holiday Wholesale.

Anna is survived by her son, Kevin Dickman; daughters: Sharon Herndon, Jeanne (John) Squires and Nancy Sheil; grandchildren: Jesse (Christianne) Herndon, Ben (Beckie) Herndon, Luke Herndon (Melissa), Mehgan (Paul) Huskey, Sean Sheil, Clint (Marisa) Squires and Alex Dickman; great-grandchildren: Maren and Bodhi Herndon, Logan and Corbin Herndon, Natalie and Melissa Sheil and Nolan Squires. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Laurence “Junior” Dickman, all of her siblings: Danny, Butch, Mary, Mabel and Linda; son-in-law, Joe Ashworth, and her grandson, Michael Squires.

