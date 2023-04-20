WISCONSIN DELLS—Anna Mae Dickman, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on March 1, 2023.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Anna is survived by her son, Kevin Dickman; daughters: Sharon Herndon, Jeanne (John) Squires and Nancy Sheil; grandchildren: Jesse (Christianne) Herndon, Ben (Beckie) Herndon, Luke Herndon (Melissa), Mehgan (Paul) Huskey, Sean Sheil, Clint (Marisa) Squires and Alex Dickman; great-grandchildren: Maren and Bodhi Herndon, Logan and Corbin Herndon, Natalie and Melissa Sheil and Nolan Squires. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laurence “Junior” Dickman; all of her siblings: Danny, Butch, Mary, Mabel and Linda; son-in-law, Joe Ashworth; and her grandson, Michael Squires.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
