RIO – Anna Mae Gagnon, age 78, of Rio, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by her loving family.

Anna was born on October 19, 1943, in Portage, the daughter of Clarence and Regina (Schwochert) McMahon. In her early years, she worked at Weyenberg Shoe Factory and then as a CNA at Columbus Nursing and Rehab. Anna enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. She also liked crafts, especially crocheting.

She is survived by her, children, Jeremy (Joy) Gagnon, Rio, and Nikki Gagnon and her son Kody, Rio; brothers, Francis (Bonnie) McMahon, Wisconsin Dells, and Michael McMahon, Rio; sisters, Rose Pollock, Lodi, and Teresa (Geoff) Chirdon, Ohio; and many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends, including her campground family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Robert McMahon; brother, Charles McMahon; and, brother-in-law, Bud Pollock.

Inurnment will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbus Nursing and Rehab and Prairie Ridge Heath Hospital in Columbus for their excellent care.

