Anna Marie "Micki" Krohn

Anna Marie "Micki" Krohn

July 26, 1949—August 3, 2022

WAUPUN—Anna Marie “Micki” Krohn, 73, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Micki was born July 26, 1949 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Loomans Schlieve. On March 31, 1967 she married Marlie Krohn in Brandon, WI. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all of their married lives. Micki was employed for 35 years at the Waupun School District as the head cook from which she retired.

Micki is survived by her husband of 55 years, Marlie Krohn; children: Kari (Kory) Fietz, Corey Krohn, Kirby (Shelby) Krohn, and Kayla (Matt) Laper; 11 grandchildren: Kody (Marki) Fietz, Connor Krohn, Karisa Fietz, Kallyn Krohn, Keegan Krohn, Cade Krohn, Kierstyn Krohn (fiance, Shawn Heine), Cooper Laper, Kiah Krohn, Marli Laper, Kaylar Laper; 2 great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Kohen Fietz; siblings: Dianna TerBeest, Marta (Pete) Magnasco, John R. Schlieve, Sharon (Clifford) Olsen, Alan (Jill) Loomans, Lana Loomans, Larry Loomans, Randy (Mary) Loomans; in-laws: Gini (Lee) Ellens, Keith (Sharon) Krohn, Susie Krohn, Rosanne (Craig) Bresser; and several nieces and nephews.

Micki was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Schlieve; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Virginia Krohn; brothers-in-law; Jerry TerBeest and Norm Brown; and nephew, Kurt TerBeest.

Funeral services for Micki Krohn will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.

