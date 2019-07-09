Anna Mae Price, 80, of Wautoma, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1939, in Pardeeville, the daughter of Reuben and Mabel Roundy. Anna worked for many years at Rayovac in Portage. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, game shows, and soap operas.
Survivors include her children Debra (Edwin) Smith and Richard Price; grandchildren, Tammy, Teresa (Ronnie), Tony (Erin), Lynnette (Adam), Courtney (Jason), Lois Ann (Jessie), Danelle, Ashley, James, Samuel, Ricky, and Benjamin; 16 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ray, Charlene, and Beverly. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; brother Charles; sisters Jeanette and Jaunita; husband Richard; great-grandson Bradly and daughter-in-law Lisa.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
