Annabelle E. DeVries, 98, of Waupun

Annabelle was born on a farm near Randolph, Wis. She moved to Waupun after high school graduation and worked at Libby’s during WWII and then as a dental assistant to Dr. Walter Amthor before raising her family. She resumed working and held jobs at Sears catalogue store in Waupun and at Buwalda Implement, and finally as a bookkeeper for Gysbers Supermarket. She was an active member at Bethel Reformed Church in various capacities such as Calvinettes (GEMS today). She volunteered with the Alto 4-H club teaching many girls how to sew. After retirement she continued to volunteer by contributing to the church newsletter and Bethel Bits until she moved into the Christian Living Center at age 92. Annabelle was well known for her sewing ability. One time she took a wool winter coat and transformed it into a suit for someone in her church. None of her children ever had “store bought” pajamas growing up and she made almost all of her daughter’s dresses and boy’s shirts. She was well known for completing crossword puzzles. Until recently, every day she completed the crossword puzzle in the newspaper. As a lifelong Christian, Annabelle was ready to leave this world. Living as she had for these last couple of years was not her cup of tea. She wanted to be home at 415 Johnson Street; if not, at home with her Lord.