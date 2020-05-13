Annen, Sylvester J. "Bear"

Bear served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Alice Staubli on Oct. 3, 1953. Bear worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Madison retiring after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and going to his cottage. Bear loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and having garage sales. He was always quick with joke or when he turned in his ear. We were told once that you are one person away from knowing everyone in the world, well it seemed Bear was that one person that knew everyone and everyone knew Bear. Of course, Bear will be missed, but more importantly he will be remembered.