Annen, Sylvester J. "Bear"

MADISON - Sylvester J. "Bear" Annen, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Sept. 6, 1926, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of George and Salome (Paltz) Annen.

Bear served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Alice Staubli on Oct. 3, 1953. Bear worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Madison retiring after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and going to his cottage. Bear loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and having garage sales. He was always quick with joke or when he turned in his ear. We were told once that you are one person away from knowing everyone in the world, well it seemed Bear was that one person that knew everyone and everyone knew Bear. Of course, Bear will be missed, but more importantly he will be remembered.

Bear is survived by son, Dennis (Cathie) Annen; daughter, Cindy Annen; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made to gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

