Oct. 31, 1966—Jan. 6, 2023

BERLIN—Annette A. McGibbon, age 56, Berlin, passed away on Friday January 6, 2023 at her home in Berlin, WI. She was born October 31, 1966 in Potsdam, NY, to Robert and Linda (Daniels) McGibbon.

Her family moved to Adams Friendship as a child, and then she spent most of her adult life in Portage, WI, where she had two children.

Annette graduated Madison Area Technical College in 2004 with a degree in Criminal Justice. Shortly after graduating she was employed at the Wautoma Police Department and relocated north. She moved jobs, always staying in the law enforcement field and in 2016 started her career at the Wisconsin Correctional facility in Redgranite.

Annette loved being outside, cooking new recipes, decorating her home, and most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a very fiery, determined woman who worked hard and knew what she wanted out of life.

Annette is survived by her daughter, Danielle Olson, Portage, WI; and her son, Scott McGibbon, Berlin, WI; sisters: Vicky (Willie, Sr.) Cruz, Garden Ridge, TX, Kathy Mariano, Massena, NY; brother, Alan McGibbon, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and seven nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Linda.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Two20 Taphouse & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Wautoma, WI. All are welcome to come share stories and celebrate her life.