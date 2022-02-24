REEDSBURG—Annette K. Clark, age 53, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 following a battle with cancer. She was born on December 14, 1968, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of DuWayne and Kathryn (Holloway) Stai. Annette liked a clean house and cleaned professionally for many years. She had a big love for her children and grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Richard Jackson II.
Annette is survived by her step-father, Art (Joanne) Biesek; children, Tom (Mikala) Denman and Ashley Virnig; grandchildren: Chloe Denman, Zaylie Biggs, Alyssa Denman, Rysaac, Jaylana, Matthew, and Gabriel Virnig, Thomas Denman Jr., Jeremy and Cole Denman; brother, Jim Stai; sisters, Sonja Johansen and Kimberly (Richard) Jackson; nieces, nephews, her friend Amy; along with other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Annette’s life will be held at a later date.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
