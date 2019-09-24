SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. - Annette Louise Gerhardt, 67, passed away in Oakland, Calif., surrounded by family, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from breast cancer. A resident of Arizona the last 25 years, she began her law career and raised family in the Baraboo area. She was born in Madison Oct. 7, 1951, to Jenny (Capacio) Walker and Bob Zuelsdorf, and raised in Madison by Don and Jenny Walker. Annette was the eldest of six. She graduated from Madison Central High School, 1969. Annette married the love of her life, Glenn, June 19, 1976, in LaCrosse, Wis.
An incredibly intelligent and driven individual, she graduated from UW-Lacrosse in 1976 as a single mother with a pre-school daughter, Erika, born in 1970. She graduated in 1979 from UW-Madison law school, and started a career in Baraboo at a time when there were few female attorneys, becoming partner in Conway, Gerhardt & Seefeldt. Glenn and Annette’s son, Gregory was born in 1983.
In 1994, she and Glenn and their young son relocated to Arizona to enjoy better weather. Shortly after moving, Annette shifted the focus of her practice from family law to estate planning, opening Gerhardt Law Office. She continued until the time of her death.
Annette had a lifelong passion for horses, the Kentucky Mountain Saddle breed in particular, becoming an expert trainer and resource. She was also an avid animal rescuer, sharing their home with nine dogs and two cats at the time of her passing. Annette was a voracious reader. She taught herself to read at the age of four, and especially enjoyed science fiction fantasy, and loved Alice in Wonderland.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Glenn of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; daughter, Erika Gerhardt Obois (Greg Reinke) of Wisconsin Dells; son, Greg (Jana Doebler), of Mainz, Germany; and granddaughters, Claire and Michon Obois, and Ava Gerhardt.
Annette is survived by her parents, Don and Jenny (Capacio) Walker of Madison; and father, Bob (Kay) Zuelsdorf of Grass Valley, Calif. She is further survived by all of her siblings, all of the Madison area, and their children, Bob (Judy) Walker, David (Melanie) Walker, Dean Walker, Renee (John) Schmitt and Holly (Rich) Walker-Gerou.
Annette is also survived by brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Gerhardt; and great-aunt, Helen (Gerhardt) Quindt.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Oct. 6, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Waunakee Village Center, Waunakee. Additional celebrations are planned for Milwaukee and in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
