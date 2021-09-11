 Skip to main content
Anstett, Joel E.
Anstett, Joel E.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. – Joel E. Anstett, 82, of Maynardville, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 27, 2021, at home. Joel was born and raised in Baraboo, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Chet Anstett; daughter, Heidi; sisters, Gloria (Rathman) and Rita (Neitzel); brothers-in-law, Robert Rathman and Courtney Neitzel; nieces, Connie and Brandy Rathman; and nephew, Paul Neitzel. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie; and sons, Christopher Anstett and Pat Anstett (wife, Tammy); grandchildren, Madison, Sean and Matthew; and nieces, Tracy (Rathman) Scharwarth and Mary (Neitzel) Johnson.

Joel will be missed by family and many friends.

