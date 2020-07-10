Anthes, Richard D. "Dick"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Richard D. "Dick" Anthes, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

A private family memorial service will take place with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.

Richard was born the son of Adolph and Florence (Strahota) Anthes on Feb. 5, 1945 in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Marion Zastrow on July 30, 1966 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Dick was an electrician and retired in 2007.

He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Dick was a member if the IBEW local 159 Madison labor union. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing and he enjoyed watching Brewer games and bird watching. Dick was very innovative and mechanical and could tinker on anything to re-make it or fix it. Dick and Marion loved traveling together. Most of all Dick loved spending time with his grandkids.

He will be deeply missed by his wife; Marion, two children; Richard “Rick” (Linda) Anthes of Columbus and Carrie (Allen) Swan of Beaver Dam, five grandchildren; Jessica, Justin (Devin), and Jackie Anthes, Daniel and Callie Swan, and his greatgrandson; Levi Anthes. Richard is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.