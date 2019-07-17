ENDEAVOR - Anthony J. Smith, age 46, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Anthony was born on July 29, 1972, in Portage the son of Ellen Smith. He graduated from Portage High School in 1991. Anthony had many close friends at Penda and Trienda where he had worked throughout the years. Most recently, he was employed with Everbrite in Pardeeville. Anthony enjoyed spending time with friends and playing cards, especially Poker and Texas Holdem.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen Smith, of Endeavor, his sisters, Rebecca Timme, of Endeavor and her children, Nicholas and Sawyer Timme, and Boden Schmidt, and Heather Bortz, of Endeavor and her son, Aaden Bortz; his special cousin's Kelly (Joe) Borish, of Portage, and their children, Sterling (Hannah) and Rebekka Borish; his little white buddy; his special friends, Mark Thompson, Chris Szawlowski and Joe Rodriguez, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Evelyn Smith and his aunt and uncles, Sandra Millard, Larry Millard and George Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage. Private family inurnment will be held on Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Endeavor.
