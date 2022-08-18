Jan. 2, 1999—Aug. 15, 2022

Anthony James Borkenhagen, age 23, died at home on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Anthony, son of Jeffery and Connie (Legnar) Borkenhagen was born Jan. 2, 1999 in Fort Atkinson.

He was anxious to finish his schooling so he could become a Licensed Speech Pathologist. Anthony was currently working at Mike’s Italian Restaurant. In his younger years he enjoyed spending time with friends; family was his highest priority. Family will remember him for marching to the beat of his own drum and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Connie; sisters: Courtney and Kayla Borkenhagen; niece, Mia; grandmothers: Joann Anderson and Avis Borkenhagen; aunts and uncles:Terry (Mark) Zweifel, Ray Borkenhagen, Greg (Tina) Borkenhagen, Bruce Borkenhagen, Sheila (Dan) Dreger, Kevin Legnar, Justin Legnar; as well as other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Legnar and Bill Borkenhagen; aunt, Jessica Greenwood; uncle, Billy (Janelle) Borkenhagen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.