Anthony Klemm, 73, North Freedom

NORTH FREEDOM - Anthony “Tony” Klemm, age 73, of North Freedom passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home. Anthony, son of Virgil and Virginia (Dunse) Klemm was born Dec. 12, 1946. He grew up in the Happy Hill area of North Freedom playing in the woods and valleys with his brother, Dick. He attended Happy Hill Grade School and later St. John’s Lutheran. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1965. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed on USS Enterprise, the first nuclear aircraft carrier. During his time on the Enterprise, there was a fire on the ship that affected everyone with many deaths occurring on board. Following his honorable discharge, where he received citations, he started a career in Finance and Banking and worked as a manager in many locations. He opened a branch of Baraboo Savings and Loan in Sauk City, serving as manager.
On April 4, 1970, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Luther and they became the parents of two beautiful girls. Tony was involved in many civic clubs and activities in the community. During that time, he enjoyed spending time with his brothers and nephews hunting and gathering together on the hill.
On New Year’s Eve 1992, Tony and Judy (Schultz) Zick were married in Prairie du Sac. They started Klemms Pike’s Peak Inc. Realtors together. They moved to a little farm on Pike’s Peak Road spending many years enjoying the hills, animals and gardening. While at Pike’s Peak they met Jeri and Shane Weber who became lifelong friends. In 2006, they moved to North Freedom where Tony kept and grew his produce business, Klemm’s Vegetable Kart. Over the years, Tony enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jodi (Heath) Feiner; and grandson, Hayden; daughter, Jill (Clint) Schonenberger; and granddaughters, Chesney and Malea; stepson, Tim (Michele) Zick; and step-granddaughter, Samantha Zick. He is further survived by his sister, Charlotte (Eric) Whitman; brothers, Virgil Klemm, Jr., Tim (Laurie) Klemm; his children’s mother, Bonnie (Ron) Bell; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; infant sister, Barbara; and stepdaughter, Sarah.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Walnut Hill Bible Church with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Redlin Funeral Home as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be held at Rock Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
Tony lived with COPD for many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all our family and friends for their love, support and visits.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)