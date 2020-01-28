Anthony Klemm, 73, North Freedom

NORTH FREEDOM - Anthony “Tony” Klemm, age 73, of North Freedom passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home. Anthony, son of Virgil and Virginia (Dunse) Klemm was born Dec. 12, 1946. He grew up in the Happy Hill area of North Freedom playing in the woods and valleys with his brother, Dick. He attended Happy Hill Grade School and later St. John’s Lutheran. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1965. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed on USS Enterprise, the first nuclear aircraft carrier. During his time on the Enterprise, there was a fire on the ship that affected everyone with many deaths occurring on board. Following his honorable discharge, where he received citations, he started a career in Finance and Banking and worked as a manager in many locations. He opened a branch of Baraboo Savings and Loan in Sauk City, serving as manager.