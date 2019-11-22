BEAVER DAM - Anthony Richard Pflum died Nov. 10 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A native of Beaver Dam, Pflum was 48. It is important to Pflum's heartbroken family to be fully transparent about the cause of his death in a bid to bring attention to mental illness, depression, and suicide. It is also important to his grieving family that others understand the toll depression takes. Like cancer, depression can and does kill. For the last two decades, Pflum fought valiantly to beat the unrelenting beast that is depression, but, in the end, depression won.
Pflum grew up in Beaver Dam, the son of Dale and Anne Pflum. A proud graduate of Trenton Elementary School (one of his favorite places on the planet), Pflum went on to excel in both academics and athletics, notably football, basketball, and track. He lettered in all three sports at Wayland Academy. Pflum was proud to represent Wayland at numerous state tournaments as a champion discus thrower, to wear #51 on the school’s football field, and to serve as one of three Townie Towers, a trio of day students who were starting players on the Wayland Academy varsity basketball team.
Pflum graduated with high honors from Wayland in 1989 and went on to earn a BA in anthropology from Lawrence University, where he also played football and served as president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He earned a law degree from the University of Texas. Out of law school, Pflum was hired as an associate at Mayer Brown.
In 1995, Pflum married Elise Mungello. The couple had four children, Jordan, Dylan, Austin and Maddie Sue, before divorcing in 2010, shortly before the sudden death of Pflum’s mother. Pflum’s children were, and shall forever be, the loves of his life.
Pflum was a lifelong music fan and believed in music’s healing and transformative powers. He was particularly passionate about the Grateful Dead, delighting in attending multiple Dead shows throughout the nation over the course of many years. He additionally loved Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen and had a special place in his heart for John Denver, Glen Campbell, and Queen.
Pflum was a lifelong Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. He proudly attended the 1982 American League Championship Series (in which the Brewers defeated the California Angels) and World Series games (against the St. Louis Cardinals) as well as multiple Packers playoff games at Lambeau Field. Pflum was seldom happier than on a Sunday in which the Packers proved victorious, especially when a victory was scored at the expense of Pflum’s arch nemesis, the Chicago Bears.
You have free articles remaining.
Pflum dearly loved his years in Beaver Dam, particularly time spent with lifelong friends, the Fakes Family, who reminded Pflum time and again that family doesn’t require one to be related by blood. As a young man, Pflum worked for Charlie Fakes and learned from Charlie electrician and craftsman skills he proudly utilized for the rest of his life.
Pflum was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his four children (all Texas residents), and by his sister, Mary Pflum Peterson, of NewYork. Pflum is additionally survived by brother-in-law Dean Peterson, a niece and three nephews, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
To honor and celebrate Pflum’s life, the public is invited to a public memorial on Dec. 15 at the Wayland Academy Chapel. The memorial will get under way at 1 p.m. A lunch reception will immediately follow, in which Pflum’s favorite food and beverages will be served. The family would greatly appreciate the Beaver Dam public’s support and companionship at this difficult time and encourages all who knew the Pflum family, or who want to offer kindness and support, to please attend.
Donations can be made in Anthony Pflum’s name to Wayland Academy at http://www.wayland.org/gift (There is an area of the gift portion of the site specifically designated for Anthony Pflum's memorial). In addition to supporting Wayland, the school that Pflum dearly loved, donations will finance a bench that will be placed on the Wayland campus as a permanent memorial to Pflum.
Pflum’s family asks that all those suffering from depression or other forms of mental illness, or who have loved ones who suffer from mental illness, to please remember that they are *not* alone. Only by continuing to speak openly and honestly about mental illness can we have any hope as a society of slaying the beast that is depression.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)