BEAVER DAM - Memorial Paying Tribute to the Life of Anthony Richard Pflum, 48 years old.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Wayland Academy Chapel, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam.
The public is invited to a memorial honoring Pflum’s life. A lunch reception featuring Pflum’s favorite foods will follow. The family would greatly appreciate the public’s companionship at this difficult time and encourage all who knew Pflum, his family, or who wish to offer support and kindness, to please attend.
Flowers can be delivered to Wayland Academy’s Roundy Hall up until 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. Donations can be made in Anthony Pflum’s name to Wayland Academy at http:///www.wayland.org/gift (There is an area of the gift portion of the site specifically designated for Anthony Pflum’s memorial). In addition to supporting Wayland, the school that Pflum dearly loved, donations will finance a bench on the Wayland campus as a permanent memorial to Pflum.
Pflum’s family looks forward to seeing the public on Sunday.
