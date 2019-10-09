LOGANVILLE - Anthony Joseph (Tony) Renger, 59, of Loganville, Wis., passed away in the comfort of his home on Oct. 2, 2019.
He is dearly missed and survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Antoinette Renger; his three children, Tony, Sara, and Samantha; as well as by his mother and father, Karen and Walter (Bucky) Renger; his brothers, Timothy (Tim) Renger and Todd Renger; his sister, Terese Renger; and seven nieces, and one nephew, and the rest of his extended family and friends.
Tony was born in Estherville, Iowa in 1959. He married Sue in 1989, and they lived in Arizona, Minnesota, and Sweden, before settling on a small farm in Loganville, Wis., expanding it to create the award-winning Willow Creek Farm and Charcuterie. Tony also was CEO of Simply Manufacturing in Prairie du Sac, Wis. Tony was a kind man always helping and giving any way he could.
You have free articles remaining.
His generosity was seen and felt by many in the community. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and current member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. He had a passion for traveling around the world.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. with burial at Our Lady of the Field Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)