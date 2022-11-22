Jan. 18, 1962—Nov. 17, 2022

BARABOO—Anthony “Tony” Mackesey, age 60, of Baraboo, WI passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitations will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning at the Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, WI the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High School where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the Class of 1980 and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration,

Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.

Tony always enjoyed working outside. He was a hardworking, fun loving guy with a wonderful smile for all whom he came into contact with. With his quick wit and exceptional sense of humor, he always had a story to tell. He loved his home where all were welcome, had a huge lawn to mow and a huge garden every summer in which he worked passionately. He had a lot of wildlife which he always enjoyed and was an avid deer hunter. Tony was just content sitting by his fireplace and watching mother nature in its greatness.

Tony is survived by his mother, Kay; son, John; daughter, Mackenna; brother, Mark (Diana); and his loving companion, Kim Field. He is also survived by his uncle, Gordon Mackesey (Carol) who was his neighbor and with whom he had a lot of camaraderie, as well as his two dogs: Boris and Luna.

He is preceded in death by his father, John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Wisconsin Dells High School Band Program would be greatly appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements.