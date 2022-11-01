June 13, 1929—Oct. 29, 2022

Anthony “Tony” Tennessen, age 93, passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus.

Tony was born in Fussville, WI on June 13, 1929 to the late Henry and Helen Olivia (Reith) Tennessen. He attended Parks Air College in St. Louis, MO and served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War.

Tony was united in marriage to Joyce Schulteis on September 4, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. The young couple welcomed three children: Mark, Mike, and Teresa while living in a home Tony built near the Tennessen family homestead in Menomonee Falls.

In 1972, the family moved to Dodge County, WI and Tony established Tennessen Contractors, working as a carpenter until well into his seventies.

In his spare time, Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon, where he served as an usher; he also built the altar, crucifix, tabernacle, and other furniture in the church sanctuary.

For many years, he was a devoted and loving caregiver for his wife, Joyce, who predeceased him in 2017. Tony lived independently until the end of his life, enjoying frequent visits from family. He died as he lived: decisively, efficiently, with great integrity and humor.

Tony is survived by his children: Mark (Lisa) Tennessen of Beaver Dam, Michael Tennessen (Jennifer Fink) of Brownsville, and Teresa (Leander) Schuett of Horicon; his grandchildren: Alec Tennessen, Tara (Marc) Kent, Nicholas Tennessen, Elizabeth Tennessen, Anthony Schuett (fiancee Anna Condon), Johnathon Schuett, Nathan Fink, Tyler Fink, Adam Fink, and Samuel Fink; and his great-granddaughters: Frances and Lydia Kent. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog, Ozzie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; grandson, David; brothers: Sylverius, Henry, Joseph, and Wilfred “Fritz” Tennessen and sisters: Anna Mae Noll, Cyrilla Finch, and Margaret “Mutz” Tennessen.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with Mass to follow. Inurnment will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.

Special thanks to nurses at the SSM Health Infusion Center in Columbus, Dr. Robb Whinney, and the staff of Prairie Ridge Hospital for their care and concern.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com