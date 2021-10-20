Antiporek, Leslie Robert "Les"

MAUSTON - Leslie Robert "Les" Antiporek passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at home, of natural causes. He was born on June 29, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., to John Robert Antiporek and Katherine Elizabeth (Antiporek) Martens (nee Lux). His mother remarried after his father passed away in 1952 to George Martens. George became a father to Les and raised him as his own.

Les married Gloria Vickery in 1969, and had his daughter, Heather. He divorced Gloria in 1988. His second marriage was to Pamela Fry in 1988; he had two children, Kiel and Katherine.

Leslie served his country in the Vietnam War. After his discharge he wandered around the states traveling in his semi-truck until his retirement in 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela; children, Heather Ann, Kiel Eric (Sasha), and Katherine Elizabeth; grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley), Isabella, Chloe, and Camden (mother, Jessica); and sister, Lois (Bill) Baker. He is also survived by his many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert John "Bobby"; and niece, Melissa Baker.

Per his request, there will be no services held. Burial will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans National Cemetery in King, Wis.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.