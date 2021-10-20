 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antiporek, Leslie Robert "Les"
0 entries

Antiporek, Leslie Robert "Les"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leslie Antiporek

MAUSTON - Leslie Robert "Les" Antiporek passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at home, of natural causes. He was born on June 29, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., to John Robert Antiporek and Katherine Elizabeth (Antiporek) Martens (nee Lux). His mother remarried after his father passed away in 1952 to George Martens. George became a father to Les and raised him as his own.

Les married Gloria Vickery in 1969, and had his daughter, Heather. He divorced Gloria in 1988. His second marriage was to Pamela Fry in 1988; he had two children, Kiel and Katherine.

Leslie served his country in the Vietnam War. After his discharge he wandered around the states traveling in his semi-truck until his retirement in 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela; children, Heather Ann, Kiel Eric (Sasha), and Katherine Elizabeth; grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley), Isabella, Chloe, and Camden (mother, Jessica); and sister, Lois (Bill) Baker. He is also survived by his many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert John "Bobby"; and niece, Melissa Baker.

Per his request, there will be no services held. Burial will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans National Cemetery in King, Wis.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toddler takes her first steps thanks to prosthetic legs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News