Antisdel, Sarah N.

OXFORD - Sarah N. Antisdel, of Oxford, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Oak Creek, Wis., at the age of 77. Sarah was the daughter of the late Fred and the late Matilda Antisdel of Richland Center, Wis. Survivors include Nancy Metcalf; nephews, James (Brenda), Brian (Cathy), and Robert Dean; nieces, Joanne (Ron) and Denise (Bill); great-nephew, Sam (Oralis); great-nieces, Sarah (Brett) and Jennifer (Vince); and her beloved Westie, Macy.
Per Sarah's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to Big Spring Congregational Church (373 Golden Court, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965).
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)