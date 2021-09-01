Antisdel, Sarah N.

OXFORD - Sarah N. Antisdel, of Oxford, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Oak Creek, Wis., at the age of 77. Sarah was the daughter of the late Fred and the late Matilda Antisdel of Richland Center, Wis. Survivors include Nancy Metcalf; nephews, James (Brenda), Brian (Cathy), and Robert Dean; nieces, Joanne (Ron) and Denise (Bill); great-nephew, Sam (Oralis); great-nieces, Sarah (Brett) and Jennifer (Vince); and her beloved Westie, Macy.