Antowan "AJ" Jermaine Hallmon, Jr., age 28, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1991, in Madison, the son of Antowan J. Hallmon, Sr. and Leushunder Turner.
In 2009, AJ graduated from Madison La Follette High School and worked at Madison Kipp Corporation. He loved football, basketball and music. AJ had a beautiful spirit and a loving soul. He accepted Christ at a young age and he loved hard and unconditionally. AJ was truly a joyful giver and he gave without measure. He was an old soul in a young body and his understanding was beyond his years.
He is survived by his mother, Leushunder Turner; father, Antowan J. (Ramona) Hallmon, Sr.; brother, Dominick Landphier; grandmother, Annette Turner; and a host of aunties, uncles, cousins, other loving family and many friends.
AJ was preceded in death by his grandmother, Adrianne Denise Hallmon.
Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, Wis.
AJ was truly a man after God's own Heart.
