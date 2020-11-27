Apfelbeck, Clement J. "Clem"

MAYVILLE - Clement J. "Clem" Apfelbeck, age 86, of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Clem was born the son of Albert and Anna (Pecher) Apfelbeck on June 10, 1934. Clem served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Mary "Rosie" Engel on Aug. 19, 1978, in Mayville. He worked at Mayville Metal until his retirement. Clem was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. In his spare time Clem enjoyed deer hunting, spending time with Rosie at their camper in Manchester, Wis., and taking gambling bus trips.

Clem is survived by his children, Paul (Lori) Apfelbeck of Theresa, Patrick (Rhonda) Apfelbeck of Mayville, Perrie (special friend, Jill) Apfelbeck of Oakfield, and Tricia (Dave) Schmidt of Wild Rose; his daughter-in-law, Kim Apfelbeck of Burnett; his stepchildren, Faye (Bill) Coffman, Keith Frasch, and Mike (JoAnn) Engel; his 11 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosie; son, Phil; brothers, Jim and Arvin; sister, Alberta; and stepdaughter, Sandra.