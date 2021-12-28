Apollo, Scott A.

BEAVER DAM - Scott Anthony Apollo passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, age 37 years. He was the son of Roberta Fraiser and John Apollo, both of Beaver Dam. Scott and Nicole were united in marriage on June 4, 2016, in La Crosse, Wis.

He had an eye for photography and loved being outside in nature. He was adventurous and enjoyed music, dancing, camping, and Frisbee golf. Scott had a kind soul and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone he came across. He left memories in the hearts of many and will deeply be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Apollo of Mayville; his mother, Roberta Fraiser (Michael Utter); his father, John Apollo; brother, Kenneth Schwartz; nephew, Karter Schwartz, all of Beaver Dam; his sister, Alicia (Michael) Bradley; and nephew, Grayson of Hartford. He was also loved by his "second dad," Uncle Anthony (Kristine) Schwartz of Beaver Dam; and is further survived aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A service will be held for immediate family. Afterwards we ask all friends and family to join a celebration of life at THE CHAPEL OF ARCHANGELS, at 839 Madison Street in Beaver Dam on Jan. 8, 2022, from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.