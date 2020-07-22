Appleby, Lance E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FINLEY - Lance E. Appleby, age 71, of the Town of Finley, Juneau County, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial services for Lance were held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wis. Rev. Tim Miller officiated the service.

Lance was born on June 16, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wis. He attended New Berlin High School and after graduation, he attended the UW-Oshkosh for two years. Lance was a part owner of Casting Impregnators in Illinois and worked as the Vice President of Operations. He retired in January of 2014. Lance married Patricia J. Goessl on Oct. 8, 1983 at Calvary United Church of Christ in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Lance was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid member, supporter and volunteer for Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed spending time in the woods watching the beautiful wildlife. His love for duck hunting extended into a collection of antique duck decoys. Lance's other interests included watching Packers and Badgers games and keeping busy tending to their 60 acres of land by creating walking paths, bridges and ponds. He was a member of Castle Rock Golf Club for six years and enjoyed playing a round of golf as soon as the snow melted.