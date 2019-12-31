Archambeault, Joyce

McHENRY, ILL. - Joyce Archambeault, 89, of Hebron, Ill., passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in McHenry, Ill.
She was born in Mauston, Wis. on Jan. 15, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman and Frances (Shebyl) Pfeifer.
You have free articles remaining.
She was married to William P. Archambeault on Oct. 27, 1951, in Mauston, Wis., and he passed away March 2, 2005
Elaine is survived by two daughters, Michele Archambeault, of Delavan, Wis; Diana (Ken) Knudsen, of Woodstock, Ill.; a son, Dennis (Heidi) Archambeault, of Delavan, Wis.; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Joan Pfeifer of Deerfield, Wis. She was preceded by a sister Geraldine May and two brothers Donald and Wayne Pfeifer.
Memorial visitation and mass will be at a later time in the spring.
For information, please call 815-678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)