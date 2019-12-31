Archambeault, Joyce
OBITUARIES

Archambeault, Joyce

McHENRY, ILL. - Joyce Archambeault, 89, of Hebron, Ill., passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in McHenry, Ill.

She was born in Mauston, Wis. on Jan. 15, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman and Frances (Shebyl) Pfeifer.

She was married to William P. Archambeault on Oct. 27, 1951, in Mauston, Wis., and he passed away March 2, 2005

Elaine is survived by two daughters, Michele Archambeault, of Delavan, Wis; Diana (Ken) Knudsen, of Woodstock, Ill.; a son, Dennis (Heidi) Archambeault, of Delavan, Wis.; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Joan Pfeifer of Deerfield, Wis. She was preceded by a sister Geraldine May and two brothers Donald and Wayne Pfeifer.

Memorial visitation and mass will be at a later time in the spring.

For information, please call 815-678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.

