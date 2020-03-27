Ardell Stelsel, age 85, of Waupun

WAUPUN - Ardell Stelsel, 85, of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Ardell was born Oct. 16, 1934, the daughter of Bert and Alice Loomans Landaal. Ardell attended Waupun High School from which she graduated. On Sept. 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to Milan Stelsel in Alto. Following their marriage, they farmed in the town of Alto until 1981, at which time they moved to Waupun. Ardell was a very active member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun. She served on various committees, boards, served Meals on Wheels, and was a long time member of the choir. Ardell and Milan were custodians of the church for several years and Ardell was a member of the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Ardell loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. There was no greater joy in her life than to be with family.
You have free articles remaining.
Ardell is survived by a daughter, Amy (Ken) Medema; five sons, Doug (Joyce) Stelsel, Dan (Susan) Stelsel, Duane Stelsel, David (Paula) Stelsel, and Dean (Shelly) Stelsel, all of Waupun; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clayton “Bud” (Sylvia) Landaal and Byron Landaal, both of Waupun; two sisters, Marjorie Redeker and Ruth Ann (Cal) Flegner, both of Waupun; brother-in-law, Junior Stelsel of Waupun; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ardell was preceded in death by her husband, Milan in 2011; a brother, Ronald Landaal; a sister, MaryNell Braun; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Memorial Service and Celebration of Ardell’s life will take place at a later time.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)