Arden (Buddy) J. Fritz, 63, St. Paul, Minn.

Arden (Buddy) J. Fritz, age 63, of St. Paul, Minn. passed on Jan. 29th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Arden James Fritz and Brigitte Fritz York. Survived by devoted wife, Judy; step-children, Christopher (Brandy) Timmons, Hillary (Jay) Tejeda, Matthew (Tammie) Bearth, Brian (Laura) Bearth; grandchildren, Harper, Cody, Dylan, Jaxson, Alexis, and Easton; sister Barbara (Ron) Suiter; nephew,, Eric (Sheryl) Warner; and also many loving family and friends.

Arden was God’s faithful servant beginning with attendance at St Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran School in Beaver Dam, Wis. through 8th grade, to his membership and active participation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Inver Grove Heights. Arden served for six years in the Coast Guard and reserves. He was an exceptional student at University of Texas at Arlington and Hamline University in St. Paul for law school. He was passionate about his career in the Twin Cities as a prosecutor and public defender, with his final role as chief legal counsel at the Minnesota Department of Health.