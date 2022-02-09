PARDEEVILLE—Arden William Klimke, age 96 of Pardeeville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, February 7, 2022 at Hamilton Park Place in Portage. Arden was born in Ripon on January 21, 1926 to William and Clara (Zellmer) Klimke. He attended Montello High School until he was drafted into the US Army. While serving his country during World War II in the Asiatic Theatre, Arden was wounded earning a Purple Heart. He returned to Montello in 1945 and married Arvilla Wagner at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on June 26, 1948; together they were blessed with three children. Arvilla preceded Arden is death on December 28, 2004.Arden was employed by Reynolds Construction as a Crane Operator, retiring in 1988 after many years of faithful employment. He was an avid bowler and loved spending time outside: hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling or just tending to his lawn. Arden and Arvilla enjoyed travelling and always supported their family at the racetrack. He was proud of his service to his country and was honored to be part of the Pardeeville 4th of July Parade on several occasions. Arden always cheered on his beloved Badgers, Brewers and Bucks.