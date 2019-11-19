CAMBRIA - Ardis Marie Hermann, age 88 of Cambria, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Christian Home in Waupun with Agnesian Hospice Care.
Ardis was born on June 14, 1931, to Paul and Lydia (Waldschmidt) Roeseler in the town of Oakfield. She was baptized at home and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. On June 25, 1949, Ardis was united in marriage to Arnold Hermann at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. They made their home in Cambria where they raised seven children, and she was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church there. Ardis worked at the local canning company in Cambria for many years, Wisconsin Cheeseman of Sun Prairie and Jung Seed Co. in Randolph. She also had many hobbies and kept very busy knitting and crocheting for her family and keeping many flowers around as possible. Ardis loved the Brewers and puzzles of all kinds and cherished spending time with her family.
Ardis will be sadly missed and mourned by her daughters, Victoria (Kurt) Heitmann of Randolph, Nancy (Dave) Huebner of Columbus, Karla (Dan) Hupf of Beaver Dam and JoAnn Price of Beloit; her two sons, William of Cambria and Edward; her 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Delmar (Betty) Roeseler of Hartford and Orval (MaryAnn) Roeseler; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cambria with Rev. Roger Wahl officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the church and burial will take place at Salemville Cemetery, Green Lake Co.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
