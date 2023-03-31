Jan. 30, 1935—March 28, 2023

RIPON—Ardys (Janke) Fenner, age 88, of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on March 28, 2023 at Prairie Place Assisted Living in Ripon.

Ardys was born on January 30, 1935, daughter of Lawrence and Zilda (Boom) Tavs from Brandon, WI. She graduated from Brandon High School in 1953 and worked at the National Bank of Waupun.

She married Donald Janke on October 5, 1957 and cherished 41 years of marriage until Don went to be with his Lord on May 3, 1999. They spent many years together enjoying farm life. She loved the beauty of her flower gardens, and baking apple pies was a specialty of hers.

Ardys married Chet Fenner on March 3, 2007 and together they enjoyed traveling and family gatherings. Ardys was involved in different organizations at Immanuel United Methodist Church, including Priscilla Circle and various church committees. Music was a special part of her life, and she sang in family and church trios as well as the church choir. Being together with her family was always a highlight, especially quality time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ardys is survived by her husband of 16 years, Chet Fenner; her children: Craig Janke, Brian (Gayla) Janke, Kari (Ken) Hielke; grandchildren: Annalee (Will) Seath, Katelan (Jonathan) LeClair, Curt (Angela) Hielke, Jenni (Patrick) Wieme; great-grandchildren: Helena, Thomas, Lawrence; step-children: Rick (Lori) Fenner, Julie (Keith) Bock, Ron (Annie) Fenner; step-grandchildren: Katelyn (Al) Fenrich, Carson Fenner, Austin (Lexi) Fenner, Hayden Fenner, Landon Fenner, Brett Bock; step-great-grandchildren: Adalee, Tripp; siblings: Lynn (Fern) Tavs, Marlene (Richard) Holmes; special cousin, Sharon Krohn; special family relative, Audrey Janke; many special nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Dave Bloch. Those that have gone on to heaven before her, besides her husband, Donald Janke; are her parents, Lawrence and Zilda Tavs; a sister, Marilyn Coehoorn; brother, Wayne Tavs; brothers-in-law: Howard Redeker, Henry Coehoorn, Preston Koentop; sister-in-law, Marilyn Tavs; and Don’s cousin, Bob Janke.

Visitation for Ardys will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral service for Ardys will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon, with Rev. Harsha Kotian and Rev. Neil Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Loper Cemetery, Town of Ripon. Memorials in her name may be directed to SSM Health at Home Hospice, 745 South St. #4, Green Lake, WI 54941, and Immanuel United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Place and the Green Lake Hospice Staff—your kindness, compassion and care for Ardys will always be remembered.

