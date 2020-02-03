Arleen M. Rick, 97, Baraboo

BARABOO - Arleen M. Rick, age 97 of the Town of Baraboo, passed away with family by her side at St. Clare Meadows Care Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Arleen was the daughter of Ernest and Hattie (Cridelich) Volz and was born on Feb. 17, 1922. On May 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to John D. Rick, he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1980.
She was a farm wife and loved to work in her garden and raised all kinds of flowers. She was a leader in the Pleasant Valley 4-H Club, a member of the Mirror Lake Homemakers. She was a Charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and she helped in the office at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club annual show. Her best job was being grandma down the hill and taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, John E. (Judy) and James (Debra) Rick, all of Baraboo; grandchildren, John F. (Steph) and Bill and Donald Rick; step-grandchildren, Gabriel (Susan) Hall; and numerous great-grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Rick, and Bradley Rick; step-great-grandchildren, David, Grant, and Gavin Hall; and great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Zoey and William Rick. She is further survived by siblings, Lorna Volz and Roy (Janet) Volz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John D.; and brother and sisters-in-law, Larry (Arlene) Volz; and her dogs, Candy and Dakota.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor David Jensen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who took care of her at St. Clare Meadows and called her, ‘Grandma’.
