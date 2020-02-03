Arleen M. Rick, 97, Baraboo

BARABOO - Arleen M. Rick, age 97 of the Town of Baraboo, passed away with family by her side at St. Clare Meadows Care Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Arleen was the daughter of Ernest and Hattie (Cridelich) Volz and was born on Feb. 17, 1922. On May 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to John D. Rick, he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1980.

She was a farm wife and loved to work in her garden and raised all kinds of flowers. She was a leader in the Pleasant Valley 4-H Club, a member of the Mirror Lake Homemakers. She was a Charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and she helped in the office at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club annual show. Her best job was being grandma down the hill and taking care of her grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her sons, John E. (Judy) and James (Debra) Rick, all of Baraboo; grandchildren, John F. (Steph) and Bill and Donald Rick; step-grandchildren, Gabriel (Susan) Hall; and numerous great-grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Rick, and Bradley Rick; step-great-grandchildren, David, Grant, and Gavin Hall; and great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Zoey and William Rick. She is further survived by siblings, Lorna Volz and Roy (Janet) Volz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John D.; and brother and sisters-in-law, Larry (Arlene) Volz; and her dogs, Candy and Dakota.