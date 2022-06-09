Aug. 2, 1931—June 1, 2022

MAUSTON—Arlene A. Janechek, 90, of Mauston, WI died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 surrounded by her family at home. She was born on August 2, 1931 in Colby, WI to Adolph and Anna (Fakes) Erdman. She married Donald Janechek on January 31, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI.

Arlene and her husband owned and operated the East Side Grocery in Mauston from 1966 until it closed in 2001. Arlene enjoyed playing card games, especially euchre, board games and spending time with her family. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Arlene is survived by her children: Barb (Richard) Ebner and Diane Janechek both of La Crosse, WI, Jeff (Theresa) Janechek of Woodbury, MN and David Janechek of Chicago, IL; her sister Audrey Todd of West Bend, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mauston. Pastor Russell “Chip” Wilke will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Mauston Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.crandallfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church.