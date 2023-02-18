July 20, 1942—Feb. 15, 2023

On February 15, 2023, Arlene “Dee-Dee” Towns, age 80, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Elynor and Edwin Seefeld on July 20, 1942.

Arlene’s childhood was less than stable, with frequent moves and stays with various relatives. Her favorite were her grandparents, Frank and Anna Kaskavage, who lived in Berlin, WI. In her teens, she moved to Chicago, IL, where she planted herself with a wonderful family, the Gormans. Even though she lived with the Gormans, she remained extremely close with her siblings, Ron, Merry, Michael, and Patrick. The Gormans treated Arlene like one of their own, and she remained with them until she married Jim Cole.

After their children, Kim and Dana, were born, they decided “big city living” wasn’t for them and moved to Baraboo, WI, for a job opportunity for Jim. Arlene embraced motherhood and small town living with gusto. She was “room mother” at her girls’ elementary school and hosted wonderful birthday parties for the girls which the entire neighborhood attended. Arlene was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor—this made her a magnet for friends, family, and her children’s friends. Everyone loved to spend time with Arlene.

When the grandkids came along, she entertained them with made up stories, her magic closet stocked with little gifts, and the infamous rocks that bounced.

Arlene worked a myriad of jobs during her life, from makeup lady at the Corner Drug Store, to Interior Designer at McGann Kurtz Furniture, to Owner of the Circus City Office Supply and Printing, just to name a few.

Arlene left Baraboo when she married Bruce Towns, and they did a short stint in Vermont before moving to Sparta, WI. She enjoyed living there as five of her six grandchildren lived nearby, and she could dote on them and attend their events.

Arlene made her way back to Baraboo, WI, in 2018, picking up where she left off with her community so many years ago.

Arlene was a big personality and will leave a large hole in the many lives she has touched. This includes her daughters: Dana (Pat) Burroughs and Kimberly Meyer; her “son” Ron “Run” Rosenmeyer; her brothers: Ronald (Alice) Seefeld, Michael (Lisa) Tuchel, and Patrick (Carol) Tuchel; her sister, Merry Braden; her special nieces: Ralani (Mark) Seefeld, Erin (Randy) Braden, Sue Ellen (Dave) Hampton; her grandchildren: Coleman (Abby) Meyer, Wilson Meyer, Sophia (Riley) Burroughs, Nora (JT) Taylor, Macston Meyer, and Anessa Anderson; one great-grandson, Calvin Meyer; her special cousin, Mia (Dan) Johnson; her Gorman family: Adele (Rich) Dary, Helen (George) Walke, Patsy (Tony) Passanante, and Gary Gorman; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Elynor and Edwin Kaskavage, and her husbands, Jim Cole and Bruce Towns.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Baraboo School District Lunch Account for Students in Need.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.