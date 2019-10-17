COLUMBUS - Arlene E. Kadrich, age 79 of Columbus, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
Arlene was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Park Falls, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Catherine (Dresang) Carter. On June 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” F. Kadrich at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. A people person at heart, Arlene found her passion with waitressing where she enjoyed socializing with customers. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and crocheting, as well as reading. Roses of every color and collecting music boxes brought Arlene much joy.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Chuck; her children, Dewayne Kadrich of Watertown, Helen (David) Espersen of Marshalltown, Iowa and Janet (Michael) Pacala of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Pamela (Jason) Belter, Adam Kadrich, Bethany Kadrich, Nicole (Russell) Dunne, Benjamin (Amanda) Espersen, Katie (Tylor) Johnson, Jacob Pacala (Mary Cops), Hannah Pacala (Austyn Huebner), 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Audrey and Catherine; two brothers, Jerry and Leroy; and infant brother, John; and other relatives.
Visitation for Arlene will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
If desired, memorials in Arlene’s name may be directed to the Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St., Columbus, WI 53925.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
