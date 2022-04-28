 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlene Ellen Saniter

  • 0
Arlene Ellen Saniter

Dec. 3, 1931—April 22, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Arlene Ellen Saniter, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022.

Arlene was born December 3, 1931 in Algona, IA the daughter of Harold and Esther (John) Hansen.

Arlene is survived by her son, Douglas (Debra) Bennett of St. Germain, WI, Thomas (Beth) Bennett of Milwaukee, WI; step-sons: Larry (Dawn) Saniter of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Timothy Saniter; daughters: Ellen (Charlie) Vazquez of Orlando, FL, Dawn (Bill) Earlywine of Ventura, CA; step-daughter, Tamara Beaster; sister, Doris Bentele of Hibbing, MN; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther and husband, Lawrence and brothers, Max and Bill Hansen.

Per Arlene’s wishes there will be no services.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News