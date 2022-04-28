Dec. 3, 1931—April 22, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS—Arlene Ellen Saniter, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022.
Arlene was born December 3, 1931 in Algona, IA the daughter of Harold and Esther (John) Hansen.
Arlene is survived by her son, Douglas (Debra) Bennett of St. Germain, WI, Thomas (Beth) Bennett of Milwaukee, WI; step-sons: Larry (Dawn) Saniter of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Timothy Saniter; daughters: Ellen (Charlie) Vazquez of Orlando, FL, Dawn (Bill) Earlywine of Ventura, CA; step-daughter, Tamara Beaster; sister, Doris Bentele of Hibbing, MN; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther and husband, Lawrence and brothers, Max and Bill Hansen.
Per Arlene’s wishes there will be no services.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
