March 16, 1933—June 8, 2022

SAUK CITY—Arlene Emma Schrofer, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022 at Maplewood Sauk Prairie; where she enjoyed spending the last three years of her life. She was born in Champion, NY on March 16, 1933 to the late Alec C. and Mabel E. (Clark) LaRock.

She owned and operated Delaney’s Tavern at the bottom of the Baraboo Bluffs and that is where she met the love of her life, Peter “Pete” E. Schrofer. They were married on Oct. 2, 1975; he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2014. Together they enjoyed decades of traveling around the United States or wherever Pete’s work as a Union Steamfitter would take them. They were fortunate to enjoy over 25 years of living on Castle Rock Lake and wintering in Arizona.

Arlene was an excellent cook, enjoyed playing pranks and jokes on family and close friends. She will be remembered for her “colorful” comments and humor, outgoing nature, and parasailing in Jamaica was highlight she enjoyed in her early 80’s.

She is survived by her granddaughters: Kim (Randy) Richards and Tiffany Hampton; son-in-law, Joe Motisi; Pete’s children: Eldred (Charmaine) Schrofer, Betty (Lenny) Brietzman, Joni (Dennis) Howery; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pete; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheri Slaney on July 13, 2021; five siblings, Bill, Alec, Charles, Ruth and Alice and Pete’s son, Jeff Schrofer.

A Celebration of Arlene’s Life will be held at a later date. She will be intered with Pete at the Sauk City Cemetery.

Arlene’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Maplewood, where Arlene enjoyed her time there and appreciated all that was done for her.

