PARDEEVILLE—Arlene Lillian Neale, age 82, of Pardeeville passed away peacefully Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Montello Care Center. Arlene was born on June 3, 1939 to Milton and Irene (Mittelsteadt) Messerschmidt on the family farm in Shields Township, rural Montello. The family often enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles to rallies and races in their matching outfits throughout the state while Irene would follow with Arlene’s younger siblings in the family station wagon.

Arlene graduated from Montello High School in 1957 where she met the love of her life, John “Jack” Neale. Arlene and John were married May 28, 1960 at Emmanuel (Big Mecan) Lutheran Church. They enjoyed family time with their four children going on vacations, celebrating holidays and enjoying the simple pleasures like Sunday afternoon rides in the car. To know Arlene was to know she was a hard worker. Retiring after 40 years at Divine Savior Hospital only left her more time to do what she loved most: volunteering, traveling, quilting and spending time with family.

Arlene was an amazing cook, often making her award-winning jambalaya and famous chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of the Calico Capers Quilt Guild, Neighborhood Quilters and Altar Guild of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arlene’s extraordinary quilts will continue to be treasured by the many people she created them for.

Arlene is survived by her husband, John of 61 years and their four children: Mark (Annie) of Verona, Kent (Jacque) of Racine, Jeanine (Dean) Hoel of Portage and Troy (Shannon) of The Bahamas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Ryan (Amanda), Amber (Chris), Colton, Dylan, Gunner, Esabeau, Trevor (Hannah) and Katelyn (Mikey) as well as three great-grandchildren: Miles, Parker and Khari. Arlene is further survived by siblings: Ruth Jones, Betty Bennett, Linda Lensert, Kenneth (Cheri) Messerschmidt, Rosalie Campfield; brother-in-law, Myron Thompson; sister-in-law, Jan Neale and many other extended family members.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law: Ralph Neale, Leslie Jones, Gary Lensert, Dave Bennett, Stephen Campfield and sisters-in-law: Joan Thompson and Jean (Robert) Krentz.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Montello Care Center and Agrace Hospice for all their care and support during Arlene’s illness.

A memorial service for Arlene Neale will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong Street, Portage. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Greg Hovland will preside and inurnment will follow the service (no formal procession) at the Montello City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong Street, Portage, WI 53901 or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

