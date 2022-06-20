April 26, 1941—June 17, 2022

FAIRFIELD—Arlene Ruth Ramsey, age 81, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Clare Hospice House. Arlene, daughter of Kenneth and Ruth (Francisco) Paschen was born on April 26, 1941. She graduated from Baraboo High School. On May 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Verne Ramsey, Sr. in Baraboo; he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2001.

Arlene was a hard worker her entire life; from owning and operating a dairy farm and apple orchard to raising her children she somehow found time to crotchet goods to sell at Hill’s Gift and Gallery. She also took great pride tending to large gardens which led to canning and selling her goods to local community members.

She is survived by her children: Beth Ramsey and Verne Ramsey, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Ott.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verne, Sr.; and her sister, Faye Ott.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Tucker Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the SJS Cancer Support Team. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.