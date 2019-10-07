Arlene S. Koplin-Hartwell, age 83, of Minocqua, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, Wis.
Arlene Sophie Marros was born March 5, 1936, in Illinois, the daughter of Willard and Irene (Kobida) Marros. She was raised in Keeneyville, Ill. and attended school in Elgin and graduated from Larkin High School. On Nov. 27, 1954, Arlene was joined in marriage to Herman Koplin. Arlene and Herman moved to West Chicago, Ill. where they started a family. Arlene began work with Gretna Corp in Wheaton, Ill. as a bookkeeper and then went to work for Stone Service in West Chicago. In 1977, Arlene and Herman moved to Pence, Wis. where Arlene began work with H&R Block. While living in Pence, Arlene also served as town clerk. After moving to Poynette, Wis., Arlene and Herman opened K’s Dairyland Restaurant in Portage, Wis. which they operated until 1992. Herman passed away in 1992 and Arlene moved to St. Charles, Ill. In St. Charles, Arlene went to work for Cordogan’s Pianoland as a bookkeeper and met Walter Hartwell. Arlene and Walter were married on July 30, 1993. They retired and moved to Florida in 1997. Throughout her life, Arlene was very active and enjoyed sailing, downhill skiing, fishing, playing organ, bowling, traveling and flower gardening. She was a member of the Power Squadron in Florida and the Experimental Aircraft Association. She loved her children and grandchildren and hosting gatherings.
Arlene is survived by her three sons, Ted (Jean) Koplin of Yorkville, Ill., Ray (Cheryl) Koplin of Boulder Junction, Wis. Ron (Janice) Koplin of Poynette, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Randy, Eric, Paul (Sara), Brittney (Geoff) Johnson, Dan (Rachel), Amy, Tim (Rachel), Cody and Tyler; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Herman Koplin and second husband, Walter Hartwell;
A memorial service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Hayward Funeral Home in Hayward, Wis. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A private interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or any charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
