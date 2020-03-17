Arlene Sieja, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Arlene O. Sieja, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Arlene was born on January 22, 1929, the daughter of William and Claira (Reicham) Setz, in Columbus, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Anthony Sieja on October 24, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Arlene was retired from Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam, where she had worked for many years. She was a faithful member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Arlene enjoyed sewing, especially making Barbie doll clothes and crafts which she sold from her home.
Arlene is survived by her two children and three grandchildren, also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony, in 1984; and her sister, Jean Braun.
Private family graveside services, with Pastor Jim Wendt officiating, will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
