HORICON - Arletta M. Selchert, 90, of Horicon passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Marquart Health Center in Watertown.
Arletta was born the daughter of Ewald and Margaret (Needham) Frank on Feb. 27, 1929, in Horicon. She was a 1947 graduate of Horicon High School. She was married to Robert Selchert on Dec. 29, 1951, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Arletta was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. She enjoyed bowling with her husband for many years. Arletta loved helping with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as going to their events.
Arletta is survived by her three children, Charles “Oscar” Selchert of Fox Lake, Jane Pomerville of Beaver Dam, and Thomas (Sharon) Selchert of Juneau; six grandchildren, Brad (Rhonda) Pomerville, Brian Pomerville, Paul (Dawn) Pomerville, Michael (Julie) Selchert, Rachel Selchert, and Aaron (Kalli) Selchert; three great-grandchildren, Codey and Christian Pomerville and Macklin Selchert; her brother-in-law, Russell (Jane) Selchert of Juneau; sister-in-law, Ethel Lieske of Ripon; her niece, Claudia Salas; other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert in 2012; sister, Merla Salas; and son-in-law, Tom Pomerville.
A visitation will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)