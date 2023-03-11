May 10, 1930—March 7, 2023

WAUPUN—Arletta Mischler, 92, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Arletta was born May 10, 1930 the daughter of Arthur A. and Edna Gertrude Mielke Ruenger. On September 3, 1949 she married Bill Mischler at County Line Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the Fox Lake area and in 1954 moved to Waupun where they continued to farm.

At the farm she was an independent business woman who raised chickens, rabbits, ducks, and sold eggs to buy anything she knew to be important for the family. Arletta was instrumental in the purchase of the property at Atwater.

She was an excellent cake decorator. She was a relentless card giver, decorating with multiple stickers pertaining to each individual. Mom was an avid photographer, documenting all Bill Sr.’s and her children’s major milestones and then some. There is a closet full of photo albums which she organized by years with the Mischler adventures.

She loved to garden and grow flowers and capture their beauty in pictures. She had many excellent adventures traveling. She and Bill spent much of their winters in their Honeymoon Palace in the Arizona desert. Arletta was selfless. She gave so much consideration and acceptance to her family even when they really screwed up. They are forever grateful to have had her as their mom. Arletta and Bill owned and operated Mischler’s Cycle Shop where Arletta was Secretary until they retired.

Arletta is survived by her children: LaVerne (Glen) Navis, Larry Mischler, Art (Deb) Mischler, Lynette (Bob) Kehrmeyer, Dave (Lisa) Mischler, Bill Mischler, Jr., Jenice Mischler (Steve Cornett); foster children: Al (Linda) Voight, and Roy (Therese) Voight; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Arletta was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2009; a daughter-in-law, Deb Mischler; and a brother, Marvin Ruenger.

Funeral services for Arletta Mischler will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Pastor Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the nurses at the Christian Home and to Al and Linda for the many meals they provided to mom. Also a heartfelt thank you to Lynette for providing continued excellent health care.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.