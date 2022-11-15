April 22, 1926—Nov. 10, 2022

DALTON—Arlette Breneman, 96, of Dalton, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was born April 22, 1926 to John C. Olson and Melva (Myhre) Olson and grew up on a farm in North Leeds.

She graduated from Poynette High School in 1944. Then, during the War years worked at Ray-O-Vac where she met her husband Glen. After the War ended, she was employed by Waters Motors Company in Madison as a Bookkeeper.

Arlette married Glen Breneman in 1946 at the Lutheran Parsonage in DeForest. They later moved from Madison to the Town of Scott where they farmed and raised their family together until Glen’s death in 2001.

Arlette was a Charter Member of the ARC of Columbia County and was employed for many years as their Bookkeeper. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She was also active in Farm Bureau, the North Scott Homemakers, and in supporting her six children in 4-H and school activities.

Arlette is survived by five children: John (Judy) Breneman, Betsy Wilcox, Lida (Marlon) Bayne, Gary Breneman, and Howard Breneman; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gladys Olson; and other relatives and friends. Arlette was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, son, Terry, brother, Loren Olson and son-in-law, Jerry Wilcox; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lloyd and Iva Breneman, William and Mildred Wopat, Gerald and Eva Parish and Cecil and Lucille Parish; along with other extended family members.

In honor of Arlette’s life, visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville and Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Dalton. Graveside service will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery.

Following interment, a supper will be held at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, N796 Linden Street, Dalton WI 53926; to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or to a charity of your choice.

A special thank you is extended to all of those who provided skilled, loving caregiving support in the last months of life – neighbors, relatives, members of the Church family, and Agrace professionals. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.