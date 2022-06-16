March 20, 1952—June 7, 2022
TOMAH—Arley Finnigan Sr., age 70, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1952, in Sparta, WI, to Gaylord and Bernice (Bailey) Finnigan. Arley grew up on the Finnigan family farm up on the ridge, and loved to pick on his sisters growing up. He was a 1971 graduate of Tomah High School.
Arley lived life to the fullest and cherished every minute he got with his family. He specially cherished his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He would always love watching out the kitchen window for his grandkids to get off the school bus and enjoyed picking them up from school. Before they could get a snack from the Schwan’s man or a can of Sprite, Peanut Butter Cups, or any candy for that matter, he had a list of chores for them to do. Arley had a soft spot for his grandkids because he let them “break” the rules until Grandma came home. Arley worked at the Clifton Creamery for over 5 years. He also delivered LP Gas for nearly 30 years for Tomah Tru-Gas. Where he always looked forward to grilling hot dogs for the Arrows & Braves organization every year. Arley was also a member of the Oakdale Lions Club for 25 years, serving as President & Tale Twister during that time. He always took great pride in his lawn and garden at home along with his blue Ford Ranger. He was proud to be a stubborn full-blooded Irishman. When he was home you could usually find him outdoors cutting and splitting wood, playing pool, shooting darts and enjoying a cold Coors Light. He enjoyed many things in his life, including: grilling meals with his family, his country classics on Cow 97 on Sunday’s, saltine crackers in milk before bed, Windsor with his coffee and deer hunting in the fall. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Finnigan; his children: AJ (Sheri) Finnigan, Nick (Brittany) Finnigan, Tammy (Scott) White; grandchildren: Dalton (Amanda) Finnigan, Carli Finnigan (Aaron Schneider), Amber Finnigan, Taylor Finnigan, Tristan Finnigan, Austin Finnigan(Bri Manville), Levi White, and Halie White; great grandchildren: Evalynn, Karter, Spencer, Ella, Teagan, and 2 great grandkids on the way; his brothers: Arden (Cheryl) Finnigan, and Arbie Finnigan; sisters: Karyl (Jim) Demaske and Katie (Tom) Murphy; sister-in-laws: Laurie Finnigan and Linda Finnigan, Wanda(Paul)Gibson, Anita(Donnie)Sturm, Sue(Gary)Casey, JR(Carla)Steinbrink, Brenda(Bryan)Sanborn, Randy(Sherri)Steinbrink, Missy(Joe)Trepes; and his special fur baby and companion, Jersey Girl; along with many other relatives and friends.
Arley was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Bernice; grandson, Anthony Maring; brothers: Arlen “Buzz” Finnigan, Arnie Finnigan, Robert Finnigan, and Allen Finnigan; sisters-in-law: Addrenne Finnigan and Kate Steinbrink; mother-in-law, Noressa Steinbrink; and father-in-law, Norman Steinbrink.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Zachary Byers will be officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home and also on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
