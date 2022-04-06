Jan. 25, 1928—April 3rd, 2022

On April 3rd, 2022 heaven welcomed Arline (Vick) Bradley home, age of 94 yrs, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Arline was born on January 25, 1928, to the parents of Roy and Gertrude (Heinreich) Vick. She was the first born of 6 children.

Her genuine, funny, and uplifting personality shone through to everyone she cared for. In her spare time, Arline was a social butterfly, who loved to cook for and visit with friends and family. If she wasn’t busy working in the garden trying to brighten the world one flower at a time, you could find her telling stories of her days driving combine while working at the canning factory. Arline will be deeply missed by many but her loving memory will live on forever in our hearts.

Arline will be missed and mourned by her sister, Myrna (Richard) Hanson; brother, Kenneth (Anne) Vick; her daughters: Judy Cuff, Sandra (Jim) Slepicka, and Dianne Bradley; son in law, Steve Strauss; her grandchildren: Sheila (Richard) Reynolds, Cindy May, Scott Strauss, Todd (Amy) Cuff, Jennifer Tomlinson, Keith(Emily) Desjarlais, Melinda Bradley, Andrew Bradley, James (Cheyanne) Slepicka and Jasper Bradley; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews several other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings: Beverly Malter, Merlin Vick and Frances Kath; daughter, Shirley Strauss; and her long term partner, Martin Tweeten.

The family would like to thank Beaver Dam Health Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Pastor Jack Way, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Cemetery in Rio with a luncheon to follow back at the church fellowship hall. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. (*mask wearing is required only for hymn singing during the service*)

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.