Armga, Mildred

Millie was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Waupun, the daughter of Edward and Hattie Vande Kolk Hopp. On Oct. 24, 1947, she married Lester Armga at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple farmed in the town of Trenton until 1975 at which time they moved to Waupun. They owned The Flower Shop in Waupun for four years. Millie then became employed at Gysbers Grocery for 10 years. Millie and Les enjoyed 15 years wintering in Florida. Millie was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. She enjoyed playing on a softball team, The Waupun Laundry, with her daughters. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their various sporting activities. Over the years she enjoyed reading, playing cards, and crocheting. Millie volunteered in many community activities. She was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and belonged to the Abundant Life Senior Organization. During her younger years she sang duets throughout the area.