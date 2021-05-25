Armga, Mildred

WAUPUN - Mildred Armga, 92, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Anchor Communities in Brandon.
Millie was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Waupun, the daughter of Edward and Hattie Vande Kolk Hopp. On Oct. 24, 1947, she married Lester Armga at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple farmed in the town of Trenton until 1975 at which time they moved to Waupun. They owned The Flower Shop in Waupun for four years. Millie then became employed at Gysbers Grocery for 10 years. Millie and Les enjoyed 15 years wintering in Florida. Millie was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. She enjoyed playing on a softball team, The Waupun Laundry, with her daughters. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their various sporting activities. Over the years she enjoyed reading, playing cards, and crocheting. Millie volunteered in many community activities. She was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and belonged to the Abundant Life Senior Organization. During her younger years she sang duets throughout the area.
Millie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dan) Lang of Fox Lake; son, Randy (Barb) Armga of Waupun; six grandchildren, Erik Wollert, Adam (Katie) Vande Slunt, Ashley (Brian) Bade, Alex (Jennah) Armga, Austin (Paige) Armga, and Avery Armga; nine great-grandchildren, Ty, Max, Sophie, Stella, Hannah, Kaelyn, Callie, Aiden, and Aubrie; and special friend and companion, Elden Zwieg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Armga, in 2008; daughter, Cheryl Baker; granddaughter, Tammy Wollert; brothers, Bert Hopp and Elmer Hopp; and sisters, Helen Vande Zande, Lila Buwalda, Marion Beekman, and Gladys Schaalma.
Funeral services for Mildred Armga will be held Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Burial will follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery in the town of Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
