July 4, 1944—July 28, 2022

MAYVILLE—Armin “Butch” F. Laabs Jr., of Mayville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born the son of Armin Sr. and Rose (Schweikl) Laabs on July 4, 1944, in Independence, Kansas. He was very proud of his birthday and birth location and loved to tell everyone. Butch was a devoted member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran (River) Church in Township of Theresa. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1962.

Butch married the love of his life, Patricia Christian, on June 11, 1966, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran (River) Church. Together they raised their family in Mayville and loved watching them grow. Butch worked for many years and later retired from MEC in Mayville.

Butch had a passion for collecting can tabs to send to the Ronald McDonald House. He also enjoyed donating to local food pantries. Family was very important to Butch, and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Butch was a very generous and giving person and will always be remembered for his love of helping others.

Butch is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters: Dawn Wiseman, Kerry (Jeff) Vollmer, Sherrie’ (Kevin) Pavelka, Diana (Billy Jr.) Linzenmeyer; sisters: Sharon Collett and Sandra (Rick) Klemme; brother, Daniel (Jessica) Laabs; grandchildren: Dustin (Amber) Wallendal, Logan Wallendal, Cheyenne Wiseman, Hailey (fiance Lyndon Weisensel) Wallendal, Nicklas Linzenmeyer, Gracie (special friend, John Delaney) Wiseman, Cody (special friend, Kalie Goss) Linzenmeyer, Braedon Vollmer and Jayden Linzenmeyer; great-grandchildren: Talan and Teegan. Butch is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; son-in-law, Jim Wiseman Jr.; and brother-in-law, Larry Collett.

A visitation for Butch will be held at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran (River) Church in Township of Theresa on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 12:30 p.m.—2:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation with Rev. Douglas J. Zahner officiating. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Township of Theresa.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com